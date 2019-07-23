Five Below to hold grand opening at Greeneville Commons Friday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new store is set to hold a grand opening in Greeneville.

The store Five Below, where everything costs $5 or less, is opening its newest location in Greeneville at the Greeneville Commons shopping center.

FILE

Greenville Commons New Store Grand Opening Fri July 26th! Mystery tix, 5¢ hot dogs & more! Doors open @ 9AM! Posted by Five Below on Friday, July 19, 2019

In January, a spokesperson for Brixmor Property Group told News Channel 11 that Five Below would be joined by other retailers like Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Ross, and Rack Room Shoes this year.

MORE: New stores coming to Greeneville Commons in 2019

Five Below also currently has locations in Johnson City and Kingsport.