Five Below to hold grand opening at Greeneville Commons Friday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new store is set to hold a grand opening in Greeneville.

The store Five Below, where everything costs $5 or less, is opening its newest location in Greeneville at the Greeneville Commons shopping center.

New Store Grand Opening Fri July 26th! Mystery tix, 5¢ hot dogs & more! Doors open @ 9AM!

In January, a spokesperson for Brixmor Property Group told News Channel 11 that Five Below would be joined by other retailers like Marshalls, Hobby Lobby, Ross, and Rack Room Shoes this year.

Five Below also currently has locations in Johnson City and Kingsport.

