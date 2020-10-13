Fishing tournament with $1,000 prize to benefit Johnson City animal shelter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) An upcoming bass tournament will benefit the homeless animals at the Washington County/ Johnson City Animal Shelter.

Like most organizations, the shelter had to rethink its fundraising efforts this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is why they are hosting a socially distanced fishing tournament on Saturday, October 17.

The competition will be held at Boone Dam at 7 a.m. Weigh-in is at 3 p.m.

There is a $1,000 first prize sponsored by FC Title, LLC.

The entry fee is $100 per boat with a two person max. Lunch will also be provided with a small donation and swag bags to all participants.

There is a five bass limit. Other specifications include largemouth 15-inch minimum, smallmouth 15-inch minimum, and spotted 12-inch minimum.

Participants can still register the day of. If you would like to sign up ahead of time, reach out to Marty White at 423-773-6688.

Sponsors and partners for the event include Century 21 Legacy, Barnes Exterminating Company, People’s Home Equity, and W. Derek Malcolm, ESQ.