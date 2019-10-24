First woman to lead Barter Theatre as producing artistic director Richard Rose announces retirement

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The long-time producing artistic director of the State Theatre of Virginia will step down at the end of 2019.

According to a release from the Barter Theatre, Richard Rose’s last day will be December 31. He’s been with the group for 27 years and directed more than 150 productions.

“It is hard to accurately portray what Rick Rose has meant to Barter Theatre, or how great of an impact he has had on the arts in our region,” said Kyle Macione, president of Barter’s Board of Trustees. “Anyone who knows Rick understands his deep, unwavering love of Barter Theatre, and on behalf of the Board of Trustees, we sincerely thank him for his many years of leadership and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Rose will serve as producing artistic adviser through the end of 2019.

Katy Brown, the Barter’s associate artistic director, has been appointed to the role. She is the organization’s first female chief executive and its fourth artistic director in the theatre’s 86-year history.

However, she’s no stranger to the Barter. Brown has already been at the Abingdon staple for more than 20 years and directed more than 100 professional productions. She has also served as artistic director for both The Barter Players and The Barter Players Encore Company.

“I am so grateful to have had the chance to learn and grow here at Barter, and I am especially grateful to Rick Rose for all the opportunities he has given me and this company over the years,” said Katy Brown. “Barter is made up of an amazing group of artists and dedicated professionals, and I could not be more excited to collaborate with them, and the people of this region, in building a strong and sustainable future.”

“In my nearly two decades of Board service with Barter Theatre, I have had the pleasure of working with Katy Brown, seeing firsthand her work ethic, and watching on stage the tremendous final product of her artistic and directing capabilities,” Macione said. “Katy is well-suited to the producing artistic director position, and she has the full support of the Board of Trustees as she assumes this critical role. We congratulate her and look forward to her leadership in the years ahead.”