NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — State leaders announced Thursday that a local development organization will receive $25 million in federal funding to battle economic disparities and vulnerabilities in the region.

The First Tennessee Development District Foundation will be able to use these funds to assist families in need.

At a press conference Thursday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that a total of $175 million was split among seven organizations in Tennessee to implement social services statewide as part of the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative, which is for a three-year pilot term.

“Tennessee is taking a comprehensive approach to serving those who are the most economically vulnerable, in a truly transformative way,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “Through this collaboration of multi-disciplinary partners dedicated to engaging all sectors of the state, these pilots offer an opportunity for innovation and best practices to match the needs of low-income families in their journey forward.”

The funds will be used by the organizations to put strategies into play that aim to assist low-income families facing social and economic challenges in the state.

According to a release, more than 80 groups applied, and after the review of detailed proposals for the funds, a board selected two pilot programs from each grand division of the state. In East Tennessee, that includes the First Tennessee Development District Foundation and the United Way of Greater Knoxville.

Funding for the pilot initiative is provided through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, which focuses on strengthening families and emphasizing work and personal responsibility to promote long-term success.