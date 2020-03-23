First Tennessee Development District designs map of school closure feeding sites

Breaking News
Bristol, TN officers investigating a shooting from Saturday night
Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Timothy Hill shared an interactive map Sunday from the First Tennessee Development District that shows all feeding locations for school closures in the Northeast Tennessee region.

By clicking on the map, users can find the locations and times of meals corresponding to certain schools and school districts.

By clicking additional information on each location, users are brought to the school’s web page with further instruction and details.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

