First Responder Appreciation Day to be held this Saturday in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) — First responders in the Tri-Cities will be honored this weekend for their service to the community.
Organized by Woodmen Life’s Bristol chapter, the First Responders event on Saturday will allow first responders to come together for a free meal and fellowship.
The event will take place at Camp Placid at 224 Camp Placid Road in Blountville.
The meal and time of fellowship open to anyone in the community and meals will be available to anyone who wishes to dine alongside first responders and show their appreciation.
Donations will also be accepted and will go to support Camp Placid.
