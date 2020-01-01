‘First Day Hike’ draws crowd to Bays Mountain on New Year’s Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Dozens of people gathered at Bays Mountain Park Wednesday morning for a scenic New Year’s Day hike.

First Day Hikes have been growing in popularity across the country as an initiative by the America’s State Parks alliance. Events for hikers of all levels were held across Tennessee – many of which sold out this year.

Five state parks in northeast Tennessee also held First Day Hikes, including Warriors’ Path, Roan Mountain, Sycamore Shoals, Davy Crockett Birthplace, and Rocky Fork.