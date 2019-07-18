First anchor property for Clinch River State Park bought by state of Virginia

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Progress is moving forward for a new state park in Southwest Virginia along the Clinch River.

According to a release from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, more than 230 acres have been purchased since January 1, 2019, for the Clinch River State Park.

The park has been under development for several years and is envisioned as a “string of pearls” along the Clinch River in Russell County.

The acreage was made in two purchases by the Commonwealth. The first is 232 acres and is the first anchor property that will make up the park.

The other land parcel is one acre.

According to The Nature Conservancy, the anchor sites are likely to be 400 to 600 acres each and offer campgrounds, trails and launch areas for canoes and kayaks.

The Nature Conservancy is a partner in the Clinch River Valley Initiative, which has been lobbying for a state park along the Clinch River since at least 2011.