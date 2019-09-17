Firefighters warn about potential for brush fires during dry conditions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The recent record-breaking heat in the region brought with it concerns for potential brush fires.

Firefighters want to make sure anyone who plans to burn anything outside is aware of the increased risks.

The record heat and lack of rain have created a dangerous mix that could lead to a small fire growing out of control.

“We have a lot of concerns with brush fires because people will start burning and not paying attention to how close they are to the woods or a structure and the wind will get up and make it spread more,” said 421 Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Jimmy Alexander.

Beginning October 15 through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland must by law secure a burning permit from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.