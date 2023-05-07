BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Multiple firefighters were treated for minor electrical shock injuries after battling a house fire late Saturday night in Bristol, Virginia.

According to a release from the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire on Sedgefield Street around 10:45 Saturday night.

Crews reported smoke and flames were visible throughout the one and half story home and immediately requested assistance from Bristol, Tennessee Fire-Rescue.

Firefighters tried to enter the home to look for victims, but were pushed back due to several electrical hazards in the house.

Multiple firefighters were shocked as they attempted to battle the flames, causing a delay in putting out the fire.

After BVU crews cut power to the block, firefighters were able to attack the fire from multiple angles and brought the fire under control.

Some firefighters were treated for minor electrical shock injuries at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.

Officials said the home is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.