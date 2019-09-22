Firefighters on the scene of structure fire on N Roan Street in Boones Creek

Photo: Darrell Houser

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters are currently responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of North Roan Street.

The Johnson City Fire Department confirmed that units were currently working on a fire just north of Carroll Creek Rd.

The structure fire occurred just across the street from the Food City on N Roan St.

The fire has been confirmed as controlled at this point.

No injuries have been reported as of 5:40 p.m.

The Johnson City Fire Department was the only department on the scene.

Photos sent in by a viewer show traffic has been blocked both ways.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11on-air and online for updates.

