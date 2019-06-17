Fire department: Home a total loss after Father’s Day fire

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fire crews are saying a Limestone home is a total loss after a fire Sunday evening.

News Channel 11 was sent this video the house engulfed in flames from a viewer.

According to Brandon Archer of the Limestone Fire Department, LFD received a call of a house fire on Bigwood Rd at 7:11 p.m. and rushed to the scene.

Washington County Johnson City EMS was among the crews called for assistance. Other volunteer departments include Nolichucky Valley Fire Department, Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and Washington County EMS.

No injuries were reported.

Archer said that the house was a total loss.

Archer also told News Channel 11 that the fire did extend to some vehicles near the building.