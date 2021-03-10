Fire crews watching local forests after battling flames Wednesday

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dry weather, low humidity and high winds Wednesday caused fires in the region to spread quickly.

“We saw some pretty extreme fire behavior for East Tennessee,” said James Heaton, a forestry technician with the Tennessee Division of Forestry. “Fires can move very quickly and can catch a lot of people off guard.”

A fire in the Tiger Creek area of Carter County spanned more than 30 acres. One fire seen from I-26 was a planned controlled burn in North Carolina.

“[There are] many different reasons for a prescribed fire,” Heaton explained. “One of the reasons is hazard fuel reduction which is one of the things that we do to prevent fires such as the one that we’re on here today.”

Over in Sullivan County, another wildfire spanned more than 30 acres. The Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Dept. said it was caused by an abandoned vehicle that was set on fire off Keenburg and Holston Mountain Road.

The vehicle, a truck that was stolen according to its owner Alex Richards, who is a volunteer firefighter with the East Sullivan Volunteer Fire Department.

“They’re going to do whatever they can to save themselves no matter what the cost it is to the general public or property or in this case national forest land which, in the end, that’s kind of an even bigger mistake for them because they can be facing federal arson charges now,” Richards told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel. “They didn’t care what was in the vehicle as far as seeing the fire equipment, my turnout gear, my 800 megahertz radio which is a multi-thousand dollar radio.”

The fires in the region causing for volunteer fire departments to call in state and federal help to assist.

“With the dry conditions, lack of rain and temperatures rising and the wind picking up, it shot out of our control immediately,” said Dylen Markland, a volunteer with the Roan Mountain Volunteer Fire Department who worked the Tiger Creek fire. “We just pretty much grabbed backpack blowers and rakes and started to cut a line and called in the forestry for support.”

Markland said there were about 10 volunteer firefighters from their department working that fire and that even though their department has a full roster of volunteers, it wouldn’t have been enough manpower.

“There’s no way even with a full roster that we can control a fire this big without the help of federal and state forestry,” said Markland. “Usually during the week, we’re very limited with people working full-time jobs. Today, we were fortunate with a few taking vacation days and people being off work that we were actually kind of prepared for the weather conditions and the fire behavior that could be caused today.”

A U.S. Forestry chopper dropped water on that fire. State crews spent time backfiring, hurling flames into the woods.

“We back set it to burn into what’s already burnt that way it doesn’t come down into stuff that’s around structures and around the property,” said Jonathan Arnett, another volunteer firefighter with the RMVFD. “You remove the fuel and the sources that it can ignite and get that out of your way so therefore it can’t spread. By doing that, we either put in a line by hand or we find a water source and work off that water source so it can only travel to that point. And once it travels to that point there’s nothing else there to burn. It’s got to go out.”

Crews across the region are asking people to think twice before burning and hoping rain comes soon.