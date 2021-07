BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Crews were dispatched to the Tri-Cities Flea Market on 11-E in Bluff City.

According to Sullivan Co. Dispatch the call came in at 12:41 a.m. and the Bluff City Volunteer Fire Department is the lead agency.

Viewer Submitted Photo: Adam King Malone

Crews were still on scene around 4:00 a.m.

This is a developing story- we’ll continue to bring you updates when more information is released.