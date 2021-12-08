Fire at Rocky Hill Lane in Kingsport displaces three, burns two structures

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A structure fire has broken out at Rocky Hill Lane in Kingsport.

According to Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller, the fire occurred at the 3800 block of Rocky Hill Lane.

Captain Hayden Joyner with the Carters Valley Fire Department stated that the fire started shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday night in a two-level home before spreading into the woods and eventually catching another house and one vehicle on fire.

Fire at Rocky hill Lane in Kingsport (Courtesy: Hayden Joyner)

The first home was reportedly destroyed and the second home received minor damage.

Three residents have been displaced due to the fire, according to Joyner.

Joyner also mentioned that there are 35 firefighters on scene.

A brush fire that started at the first home has at this time been contained.