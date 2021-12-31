Fire at Planned Parenthood in Knoxville causes ‘total loss’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials are calling the building at a Knoxville Planned Parenthood location a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call at 6:39 a.m. about a building fire and when crews arrived on scene at North Cherry Street, the commercial building was “fully involved with fire through the roof.”

No injures were reported from the incident, said KFD spokesperson Asst. Chief Brent Seymour. Once the fire crews are done at the scene, investigators will enter what’s left of the building to determine the cause.

Ashley Coffield, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi released this statement on the fire:

“A fire occurred at Planned Parenthood’s Knoxville health center at 710 N. Cherry Street early Friday morning. Out top priority is the health and safety of our patients and staff and we can confirm that no one was hurt. The health center has been temporarily closed since December 7, 2021 for renovation. This is a huge loss for the community and we hope that there are no resulting injuries or damage to neighboring properties. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they assess the cause of the fire.”

Coffield said the center has been closed for renovation since Dec. 7. A note was posted on the Parenthood Knoxville Health Center website to inform patients of the temporary closure.

“We are temporarily closed for renovation to enhance and expand our patient services. This closure is unfortunate but necessary to maintain our strict standards of safety, privacy, and care for our patients. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience. Please call us at 866-711-1717 to see if we can help you with telehealth or a prescription refill during this time. We look forward to celebrating with you at our grand re-opening in Spring 2022!”

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: Emily LaPerch/WATE)

(Photo: KFD)

In January 2021, police investigated after an unknown individual fired a shotgun at the doors of this Planned Parenthood location, which occurred on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later joined that investigation. That investigation is still ongoing.

KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks said a total of 9 KFD units with 30 fire personnel responded to the scene and worked to get the fire under control. An investigation into the cause is underway.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated as additional information became available.