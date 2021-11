Final Scores & Highlights: Week 12 High School Football Games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was convicted Thursday of murdering her husband, whose body was found in a storage bin at their Parkway Village home back in 2016.

According to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich, the Criminal Court jury took only 17 minutes to convict Latosha Starks-Twilley, 43, of first degree murder for the death of her husband, Waddell Twilley.