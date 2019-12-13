TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The holiday season gives many of us a chance to help those less fortunate here in our community, and today a local organization is helping stretch your giving dollar even further.

Today is the final Red Kettle Match Friday and Ballad Health agreed to match all donations, up to $30,000.

The match gives our local Salvation Army chapter the resources they need to keep their programs going all year, not just the holidays

“While many of us are preparing for Christmas and buying gifts, there are many who go without,” Lt. Antwann Yocum said. “The Salvation Army’s excited that Ballad Health has stepped up to match these days so that we can continue to provide for those in need.”

Any donation you make at a Salvation Army Red Kettle in Johnson City, Kingsport or Bristol will be matched up to $30,000.