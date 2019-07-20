Female underwater enthusiasts donned mass fins to experience the sport of scuba diving

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee was home to underwater tourists this weekend, in the hopes of introducing women to the sport of scuba driving.

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) hosted its annual PADI’s Women’s Dive Day, at the Gray Quarry Scuba Diving Center, in Gray.

The free event kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Dozens of women donned mass fins and snorkels to immerse themselves in the aquatic world.

“It does open up your world to a little bit of travel. If you like to travel and get to see some exotic places, then go do some diving in some beautiful scenery too,” instructor, Tony Simpson said.

Those who want to learn can sign up for the course, which runs at about $395, according to Simpson. This price does not include gear.