FDA panel endorses use of Pfizer vaccine, local experts weigh in on safety concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The “rush for the vaccine” has made the general public concerned about its validity and reliability.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun spoke with the region’s top health officials and scientists about safety concerns when the vaccine comes to the Tri-Cities region.

the covid-19 vaccines have gone through phase one, two and three trials to ensure its effectiveness.. while this is the norm.. the quickness in the vaccine’s creation is causing worries to the general public.

East Tennessee State University public health associate professor, Dr. Christopher Pritchett said, “While I wish we had more time to invest and to seeing what the effects of the vaccine are and understanding more about the basic biology of the virus, we need to get the vaccine out to save lives.”

East Tennessee State University public health associate professor wants people to educate themselves about the COVID-19 vaccine. He fears many have come to have a lack of faith in science.

Doctor Pritchett said, “Our ability to make RNA in a test tube is something that we discovered 30 years ago and it’s just now being used to generate these vaccines. That’s an amazing accomplishment.”

He said the MRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer were created quickly, due to advances in bio-technology.

“If you think of your DNA as a molecular book, it’s got all of these instructions in code,” Dr. Pritchett said, “Messenger RNA is the messenger. It’s taking that molecular book. It’s the reader of your molecular book and it’s going to tell your cell how to make your proteins.”

He also said it should not change your DNA.

Doctor Prichett said, “The chances of it rewriting your genetic code, I won’t say it’s impossible but it’s highly improbable because it would have to go into the nucleus and that’s probably not going to happen.”

“It’s clear that the best way to get through the pandemic and to get back to a time where COVID is not spreading rapidly in the community is to have widespread adoption of the vaccine and use of the vaccine in the community,” Ballad Health chief physician executive Dr. Clay Runnels said.

Dr. Clay Runnels oversee two work groups for the COVID-19 vaccine at Ballad Health. One group is internal and the other external. The internal work group works on logistics and delivery to the community. The external work group works with health care leaders across the Tri-Cities region following research and development.

He mentioned that if anyone does experience side effects from the vaccine, that means it is actually working.

Dr. Runnels said, “It’s showing that your immune system is responding to the vaccine in a way it’ll help protect you.”

“But they usually go away in a day or two, and so what you’ve got then is immunity that’s going to stay with you. We don’t know exactly how long but the studies continue to show that the mechanism our body uses to create antibodies when re-challenged with a virus are exactly what’s happening after vaccinations,” Appalachian Highlands COVID-19 Response and former chief medical officer of the Tennessee Department of Health, Dr. David Reagan said.

Northeast Regional Health Office medical director, Dr. David Kirschke said the vaccine could come as soon as the end of December, in phases, to the Tri-Cities region.

“COVID vaccine will have some benefits for people, even if not everybody gets vaccinated to give us herd immunity. The model shows for herd immunity it will need 50%-60% of people to take the vaccine and that’ll stop the transmission in the community.” Northeast Regional Health Office medical director, Dr. David Kirschke said, “Vaccines will also have benefits for individuals, so whether preventing infections entirely or as we see with influenza vaccine: if you get the vaccine you may get infected but it’ll decrease your chances of getting hospitalized or dying from coronavirus.”

Frequently asked questions for the COVID-19 vaccine have been answered by the Northeast Regional Health Department, which can be found here.