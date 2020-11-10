FBI: Ohio murder suspect wanted, has ties to Tennessee

AKRON, Ohio (WJW/WKRN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Cleveland, Ohio is looking for an 18-year-old man wanted for the murder of another Ohio teen.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Adarus Macio Black was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Na’Kia Crawford of Akron, Ohio. Sister station WJW-TV reports 18-year-old Crawford was shot and killed on June 14 while out running errands with her grandmother.

Na’Kia Crawford (Source: Family of Na’Kia Crawford)

Crawford had just graduated high school and had plans to go to college on a scholarship to major in computer science. Black is one of three suspects that were charged in Crawford’s murder, two others 18-year-old Jaion Bivins and 24-year-old Janisha George had previously turned themselves in on charges of obstructing justice.

Investigators believe Black was the one who pulled the trigger. Authorities tell WJW-TV that they believe the shooting was a case of mistaken identity and say there is no indication that the suspects knew Crawford.

Adarus Black (Source: WJW-TV)

Black has still not been captured and has ties to Michigan, Tennessee, and California, as well as Northeast Ohio. He is described as being between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has scars on his stomach and tattoo sleeves on both arms, as well as a two-line tattoo across the top of his chest that reads “Death Before Dishonor” and “Loyalty Trust Respect.”

There’s a $5,000 reward for information leading to Black’s capture.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts is urged to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490, the Cleveland Division of the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (1-877-324-6446) or the USMS at 1-866-4WANTED.