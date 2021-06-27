Father & daughter drive almost 90 miles to donate to crews searching for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the search for Summer Wells inches closer to the two week mark, the community’s spirit of giving hasn’t been dampened.

Even though “overwhelming support” from the community caused Hawkins County Rescue Squad to halt donations for search crews, their plea fell on deaf ears.

People have driven hours to donate water, Gatorade, food and other supplies to help those searching for Summer Wells.

A father & daughter drove around 90 miles from Powell, Tenn. to donate water and give encouragement to the rescue squads.

“Our prayers go out to them, the family and friends,” said Tiffany Mitchell and Kenny Ford. “We just pray that each and every one of them just holds onto Jesus through it all.”

Area churches also banded together to provide food and drinks to those working this weekend.

Summer Wells has been missing since June 15, 2021.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.