KNOXVILLE, Tennessee. (WATE) — One man is dead following a shooting in North Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the Harb’s Market on Burnside Street for a shooting. Inside the store, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. According to the preliminary investigation, an unidentified suspect entered the store and shot the victim. The motive for the crime is still under investigation. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.