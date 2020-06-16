Fans thrilled NASCAR All-Star Race is coming to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – NASCAR announced Monday afternoon that Bristol Motor Speedway is hosting the All-Star Race, which won’t be in Charlotte for the first time since 1986.

The event has only been at two other tracks other than Charlotte in it’s 36-year history with Atlanta hosting it in 1986 and Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020.

Another huge factor for this race is fans in which the track is allowing up 30,000 spectators for the event. NASCAR Executive Vice President Steve O’Donnell said the sport is taking the steps in the right direction.

“We’re walking our way towards it, we’re going to do that in a safe way, but I couldn’t be more excited,” O’Donnell said. “I think everybody at NASCAR’s thrilled to be able to do this and really applaud the leadership from Marcus and Jerry to make this happen.”

O’Donnell isn’t the only supporter of opening back up slowly, but surely.

“I think it’ll be a good stepping stone, somewhere to kind of gauge how the regulations that are going to be in place,” Tri-Cities NASCAR fan Austin Little said. “With the regulations in place, just to kind of see how that effects who’s willing to come and who wants to come, but maybe doesn’t want to deal with those regulations.”

Also agreeing with Little was David Neely, who was visiting the track all the way from Cleveland, Tennessee.

“Oh it’ll be ridiculous here, there will be people everywhere and they’ll be here a week before getting ready for it,” Neely said. “It means a lot for the fans and the people in this area too, it’s great for economy to get it going good again here in Bristol.”

The green flag drops for the All-Star Race on July 15 at 8:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. To buy tickets for the race, just visit Bristol Motor Speedway’s site.