Fans, those close to ETSU athletics react to Forbes announcement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – While it was no surprise to most that Steve Forbes was hired away by a larger school, it is still a bittersweet day for fans and those close to East Tennessee State University athletics.

“Steve Forbes has been a home run to Northeast Tennessee,” said Bill Greene, Chairman of BancTenn Corporation, Bank of Tennessee. “He’s a very close personal friend, he’s extremely qualified, I think most of the people following basketball in Northeast Tennessee in the region are wearing black right now.”

Greene said Coach Forbes brought the region back to life in basketball.

However, Greene, who has been on the board of trustees for both ETSU and Wake Forest, said he did not recruit Forbes to the Wake Forest.

“I did kind of lead the charge to say let’s make a change in basketball at Wake Forest,” he said, “and I just sent an email to President Hatch, Nathan Hatch, I said Nathan, at the last trustees meeting once again I made my appeal for a basketball change, I didn’t ask you to Johnson City, you can assume I’m not happy about that.”

Johnson City Honda Owner Joe Trujillo is not surprised by Coach Forbes’ move.

“This is what these guys they live and dream for,” said Trujillo, “these jobs like this and to go play coach in the ACC, it don’t get much better than that.”

He said one conversation he had with Steve five years ago still sticks with him.

“I’ll never will forget this,” said Trujillo, “he looked me square in the eyes, he said, ‘Joe, if and when I leave, I’ll leave the program better than I got it,’ and without question, he’s done that.”

We spoke to some fans who offered words on encouragement for Forbes.

“It’s a sad day for sure with coach leaving,” said Sam Mellon, an ETSU senior and fan of the team, “but I’m happy for coach, it’s great for him, it’s life-changing for him and his family.”

“Good luck to him,” said Quentin Williams, an ETSU sophomore, “and hopefully he’ll be blessed going to Wake Forest.”

Dr. Brian Noland, President of ETSU, released a statement Thursday afternoon:

“Following the successful season of our men’s basketball program, that was unfortunately cut short, it is not surprising that Steve Forbes would rise to the top of the search and ultimately be named head coach for Wake Forest. His selection speaks to the caliber of East Tennessee State University as one of the top mid-major programs in the nation. I have enjoyed watching Coach Forbes lead the ETSU Men’s Basketball Program for the last five years and wish he and his family the best during this transition.”