KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 9/18 Tennessee finished its regular-season home slate on a high note with a 9-5 midweek victory over in-state foe Belmont on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.



Zane Denton hit his 12th home run of the season and finished with two RBIs while Maui Ahuna went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI to lead the offense. Christian Scott also had another productive night at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.

With the win, the Big Orange finished the regular season with a 33-5 record at home, marking the program’s third consecutive season with 30 or more home victories. Tennessee also finished the year 12-2 in midweek games and improved to 6-1 this season against in-state opponents.