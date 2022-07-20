KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A van containing a specialized stroller chair for an East Tennessee teen with cerebral palsy, which was stolen from the Tennessee Smokies Stadium, has been recovered, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

The suspects believed to be connected to the vehicle theft have also been identified.

Fourteen-year-old Mason Millsaps has cerebral palsy and the van that had been stolen was used by his family to get him to and from his doctors’ appointments as well as his favorite place: Tennessee Smokies baseball games. Last week, the Millsaps had been coming home from a Smokies game when the van overheated and they had to leave it with plans to return to fix it the following day. When they went back, the van was gone.

“Great news! Thanks to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers the suspects have been identified and the van and specialized stroller have been recovered,” The agency said in the announcement.

Mason’s prized baseball glove, which was given to him by former Tennessee Smokies player David Berg, has not been found.

Knoxville Police said they were able to clean the stolen stroller before it was returned to the Millsaps on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Millsaps said the van was unsalvageable after was left heavily damaged from the theft.

Further details regarding the van’s recovery and suspect information were not yet available.