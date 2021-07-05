Family organizes search party for missing Roan Mountain man

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The family of a missing Roan Mountain man has organized a search party for Tuesday, July 6.

According to the Carter County Sheriff Office, 65-year-old Thomas Hastings was last seen near Laurel Highlands Road on July 1 wearing a gray NC State sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The search will launch from 245 Laurel Highlands Road at 8 a.m. and will last until sunset, according to the family.

Hastings is described as the following:

  • Height: ~6 feet
  • Weight: ~200 pounds
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Hair: Grey

A report from the sheriff’s office said that Hastings “may be experiencing dementia.”

Anyone with information regarding Hastings’ location is urged to call 911.

