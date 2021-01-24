Family mourns loss of 2 that died following East Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people have died after a house fire in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson with the Knoxville Fire Department.

The Knoxville Fire Department told WATE 6 On Your Side it happened on North Kyle Street.

One person died at the scene, and the other died at the hospital.

Kristen Gallant spoke with their grieving family on Saturday.

“They’re in heaven now, you know, no more pain,” said Linda Riddle. “Just…people need to come together — love each other.”

Riddle said she lost her mother and brother in the house fire.

“They will be missed by the whole family but there’s nothing we can ever take from Gods plan.”

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 people have died after house fire in East Knoxville Saturday morning

The whole family just celebrated Frankie Arnez Riddle’s 100th birthday.

“My granny was full of life, ya know,” said Thomas Soloman as he began to cry.

Balloons were still flying at the home, which is now under investigation.

“There were two individuals inside,” said Captain DJ Corcoran with the Knoxville Fire Department. “Both of those people have passed away. We are unable to determine where the fire started. We have arson investigators who are looking through that right now.”

Family members are at a loss for words and are just asking for prayers from the public.

Not only did Thomas Soloman and and Caleaf Davis lose a grandmother, but they also lost an uncle.

“Mike was cool man,” said Soloman. “He was my people. I love them both.”

Davis added, “I loved her and she loved everybody. You can’t find a picture without her not having a smile on her face and my Uncle Michael was the same.”

Now Soloman says there’s more questions than answers,

“This ain’t how she was suppose to go,” he said. “I feel like she had more years left, ya know, and my uncle man, they just told me he had cancer but he didn’t have to die neither.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time and is under investigation.