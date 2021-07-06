Family loses barn in fire believed to have been caused by fireworks

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — One family is grieving the loss of a barn and nearly a dozen goats following a fire Sunday night believed to be caused by a firework.

Homeowner Shawna Hughes said in the 10 years she’s lived in the neighbor, never before has she experienced firework-related incidents.

“People need to realize what this does to animals and how it can hurt a community,” she said.

Hughes revealed that the blaze killed almost half of her goats — many of them mothers who left behind their young.

“I had 27 goats,” Hughes said. “I lost 12, and the 15 that we have are severely burnt.”

She said the surviving animals have undergone treatment and are expected to heal, but another loss from the fire included half of the family’s winter hay.

Hughes said no one knows who shot the firework that cost her the barn, hay and animals.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.