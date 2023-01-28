GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) –Family and friends gather in Hardin Park to hold a vigil for missing 16-year-old, Danielle Owens.

The Greeneville Police Department says the original report for Danielle was filed November 17, 2022. This is when they considered her missing and entered her into their records.

Family and friends say she was last seen December 11th.

Today, they pray for her to come home.

“I’m just asking [God] to give her mother comfort because Kassie is really tore up about all this as we all are,” said Danielle’s great aunt, Karen Roberts.

“I can’t eat, sleep,” said Danielle’s mother, Kassandra Messer. “I cry all of the time. It’s very emotional, depressing.”

Family members say Danielle was last seen off Lonesome Pine Trail, or Rogersville Highway.

Authorities and family members have had search parties canvasing the area with no luck.

The family hopes putting up flyers will help get the word out.

“[I hope] that the right person will see it and bring Danielle home,” said family friend, Amanda Wallace. “I have hope that she’s still alive.”

The Greeneville Police say they is an open investigation on Danielle’s case and they are conducting interviews as leads come in.

“We’re praying and hoping that somebody’s going to come forward and tell us something,” said Roberts. “There’s somebody out here that knows where Danielle is.”

If you have information on Danielle’s whereabout, you’re asked to contact the Greeneville Police.

Danielle Owens has brown hair and blue eyes and is around 5′ 2” and approximately 120 lbs.