Families gathered in the pumpkin patch Saturday to hear some spooky stories

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Vistors of Tipton Haynes Historic Site gathered in the pumpkin patch to hear some spooky fables on Saturday.

Tipton Haynes hosted “Stories from the Pumpkin Patch” for the 28th year in a row.

The event featured storytellers who told old folklore stories, fall-themed stories and family fables.

Co-director of Tipton Haynes Historic Site Wes Spurgeon said, “They tell all kinds of the folk Appalachian stories, they’re with the storytelling guild out of Jonesborough so they have a wide arrange and as it gets a little darker at night they’ll tell some spookier stories.”

Along with hearing stories attendees were able to enjoy fall-themed crafts and a hayride around the historic site.