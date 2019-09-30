Fall Folk Arts Festival celebrates region’s history and art

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens gathered at the Exchange Place in Kingsport for the 48th annual Fall Folk Arts Festival.

Organizers say the event celebrates East Tennessee pioneers and their arts and crafts along with the harvest season.

Artisans were on hand demonstrating and selling a variety of traditional folk art, autumn plants and more.

Festival volunteers say they just want to help preserve our region’s deep history.

“As volunteers, we want to maintain the history of this area, and we want people to come and relive the history and also learn more about the history, to bring their children here so they know what early life was about here in East Tennessee,” said education program assistant Dave Gostimski.

Money raised from the festival will go to caring for the farm animals as well as restoration efforts.