Facebook News launches in testing phase

(CNN) – Facebook is debuting its foray into the news business.

The company introduced Facebook News on Friday.

It is a new section of the app that will promote various news of the day stories. The section is in a testing phase now.

It will become widely available to all Facebook users in a few months.

Facebook has hired a small team of journalists to curate the section.

Algorithms will come up with personalized recommendations for further reading.

The company says they will be tailored to the news you, “read, share and follow.”

All of the stories come from outside sources, Facebook isn’t producing any original news content.