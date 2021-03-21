Facebook group connects Tennesseans to COVID-19 vaccine appointments, waitlists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As vaccines roll out, more people are turning to social media for help finding appointments and waitlists.

A Nashville woman created a Facebook group called Tennessee Vaccine Hunters where people can crowdsource information about their own experiences with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tatum Allsep says she launched the group in February and it’s grown to over 3,000 members.

“People have been so kind and it has kind of, for me, it’s really shown the resilience of Tennesseans. But also removing all the politics from this whole pandemic in general and just people helping people has been awe-inspiring,” Allsep said.

In the Facebook group, people also give tips on where to add their names to waitlists so vaccines don’t go to waste.

Lisa Brocco got her vaccine weeks ago, but is still active in Tennessee Vaccine Hunters to help as many people as possible.

“A lot of people say ‘oh well that’s cheating,’ It’s not cheating, man. It’s stuff that’s left over and we’re just helping each other get it instead of throwing it out,” Brocco said. “In just the last week I’ve had private messages from six people that I invited and they said ‘I can’t thank you enough. I got my first dose,’ and then one said ‘I got my second dose!'”

Kari Hughes-Wood used the Tennessee Vaccine Hunters group to get on a waitlist at Middle Tennessee State University. She got her vaccine on Saturday.

“I got my shot of hope,” Hughes-Wood said. “Now that I got my vaccine I look forward to helping others find their appointments!”

To join the Facebook group, click here.

About Tennessee Vaccine Hunters: Were you able to schedule a vaccination? Get vaccinated? Awesome! Tell us where!!!This group has been created to share information, tips and experiences about where and how to find COVID-19 vaccination access. The goal of this group is to connect Tennesseans with as much useful information as possible to get our great state vaccinated. In addition, we hope this group can collect and share information about places where people of any age can get vaccinated without restrictions and *NOT* at someone else’s expense in hopes of preventing any wasted doses. The information from this group is crowdsourced and will be moderated as closely as possible. However, it is up to each individual to do your own research before proceeding.