Facebook Banned: Unconstitutional, and suppression of free speech, experts say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man who claims he’s had two critical comments removed from the Kingsport Police Department’s Facebook page said he believes the action violated his Constitutional free speech rights – and a free speech expert said he could have a case.

Kingsport resident Daniel Queen said he left comments on two posts by the Kingsport Police Department’s Facebook page in mid-December.

He said his comments were critical of the department and referenced the citation of homeless people.

Queen said one of his comments was on a post about recruiting new officers.

“I just left a simple comment, ‘Are you going to train officers to suppress the First Amendment and target the homeless?'” Queen recalled. “Simple, short comment, and I went back later to check if it was there, (the) comment was gone, and I couldn’t interact with the post.”

Queen said he commented on this photo shared by the Kingsport Police Department’s Facebook page, calling it a “desecration of the American flag.” He said his comment is no longer visible. He sent this screenshot on Dec. 19, 2019.

The other, he said, was a comment on the profile’s cover photo of a “Blue Lives Matter” flag. Queen said he commented that the photo was a “desecration of the flag.”

He said he tried contacting the page through the messaging portion of the service on Wednesday. When he tried to send the department a message through his Facebook account, he said he got an error message that read, “this person isn’t available right now.”

An attempt from a different Facebook account triggered the page’s auto-response message.

What the law says

Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled that the interactive portion of Facebook is a public forum, and banning people based on their viewpoints is a violation of the First Amendment.

A few months later, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that President Donald Trump’s practice of blocking critics from his Twitter account was also a violation of the First Amendment.

Previous story: Court to Trump: Blocking Twitter critics is unconstitutional

Those two cases are what Tennessee Coalition for Open Government officer Deborah Fisher said set a precedent: It is unconstitutional for public officials to block or ban people on social media.

“The issue in those cases have been whether or not the Facebook page is a public forum,” she said. “If it is a public forum, then they can’t discriminate based on what people post.”

What the Kingsport Police Department says

Queen said he has been unable to interact with the Kingsport Police Department Facebook page since December and doesn’t have an option to like or comment on the page.

This screenshot, sent by Queen on Dec. 19, shows that while Queen can see the page when logged into his account, he does not have the option to interact with it.

Records obtained from the Kingsport Police Department show that the department banned 29 people from Jan. 8, 2012 through Sept. 26. Queen’s account did not appear on the list retrieved by WJHL.

Officials declined an interview, but provided a statement:



“Nobody has been banned from our page for expressing their views. The only reason someone would be banned from our page is if they fail to keep their comments within (Facebook)’s recommended guidelines,” a statement from Public Information Officer Tom Patton said.

Facebook’s Community Guidelines outline comments that go against the platform’s Terms of Service, including bullying, harassment or hate speech.

Fisher said a government or governmental group would need a reason to ban someone on social media. That means free speech that isn’t protected by the First Amendment, like inciting violence.

She added that banning users or removing comments from a public entity’s Facebook page is still “making a judgment call” when it comes to First Amendment rights.

“If the government entity could show there was a justifiable reason for banning the person other than that person’s viewpoint, they could ban them,” she said.

Of the 29 people on the ban list, four were banned after the First Circuit Court ruling in 2019. The last ban listed was on Sep. 26.

Queen said he doesn’t believe his comments violated Facebook’s Terms of Service, and that he never received a notification that Facebook removed his comments.

“If someone were to challenge what happened in this case and took it to court, likely, these two federal appellate cases would be used as precedent,” Fisher said. “They’re pretty strong in terms of laying out what those appellate courts think is the law.”

Fisher said the next step for the two Circuit Court cases would be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Queen said he contacted the department via email and never received a response. In a statement to WJHL, Patton invited Queen to call about the matter.

As of Wednesday, Queen said he hasn’t called the department.