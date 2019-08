JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- After decades of competition among communities, a new economic development strategy is shaking things up.

"If you do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result, Einstein called that insanity," said Dr. Dennis Depew, dean of East Tennessee State University's College of Business and Technology. "We're at a tipping point where we realize it's time for a call to action."