Experts say blue-green algae most common in ponds during summer after 3 dogs die hours after exposure

PORT MAYACA, FL – JULY 13: A sign warns of Blue-Green algae in the water near the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam on Lake Okeechobee on July 13, 2018 in Port Mayaca, Florida. Water releases which carry the green algae from Lake Okeechobee resumed Friday morning into the Caloosahatchee River and into the St. Lucie River at Port Mayaca. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WJHL) – Officials say when it comes to blue-green algae, the best treatment is to avoid contact with the substance in the first place.

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, causes water to appear green and is deadly for humans and animals that ingest it, according to Dr. Lew Strickland, Assistant Professor of Animal Science at The University of Tennessee’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Strickland said there are a few components to the blue-green algae equation. It’s most common in a stagnant, cut-off source of water, such as a pond, and usually forms in hot weather.



Runoff from farmland can carry manure and fertilizer to the pond, and when mixed with high temperature, becomes the perfect home for the toxic algae.

Dog owners in North Carolina reported last week that their three dogs died shortly after swimming in a pond.

“It can be a problem anywhere,” he said. “It doesn’t happen just here in Tennessee.”

He said the algae produces cyanide, which is toxic to humans and animals when consumed. Dogs can also be exposed by licking their fur after swimming in a pond with the algae.

He said oftentimes, animals who drink water with the algae die within minutes. Treatment is usually not an option because the toxic algae acts so quickly.

“Usually the presenting sign is a dead animal,” he said, adding that the problem affects “dead-end” water sources, or bodies of water not connected to a fresh water source like a river, stream or creek.

He said the algae is most common in ponds, but he said it can grow in a lake if there is a stagnant part of the lake with little to no drainage.

Algaecide is available for water treatment according to the UT Extension Office, but Strickland said the problem with that is those solutions are often copper-based, and copper is also toxic to animals.

The best solution is to fence off ponds that are susceptible to the algae. He recommends finding a non-stagnant water source for farm animals to avoid blue-green algae and other health issues.