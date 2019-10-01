Expert: Expect less colorful foliage in Southwest Virginia

Breaking News
Credit: Pixabay

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – Dry conditions will likely mean less colorful fall foliage than usual in southwest Virginia.

That’s according to John Seiler, a forestry professor at Virginia Tech and the school’s resident fall foliage expert.

Seiler tells the Roanoke Times hillsides are more likely to appear brown than in previous years. Dry conditions across the region caused some trees to brown and drop leaves early.

He says certain trees like scarlet oaks and hickories have potential for colorful displays if they get rain in early October.

