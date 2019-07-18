Breaking News
Greeneville PD investigating overnight shooting; Victim’s status unknown at this time
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Execution date set for Union County death row inmate

News
Posted: / Updated:

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The execution date for a Tennessee death row inmate convicted in Union County has now been set.

Stephen Michael West was convicted by a Union County jury in 1987 for the kidnapping, rape and murders of Wanda Romines and her daughter Sheila Romines.

West was originally scheduled to be executed back in 2010 but a stay was issued because of litigation challenging Tennessee’s single-drug lethal injection chemical.

His execution is now set for Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss