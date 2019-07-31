Ex-‘American Idol’ contestant admits to delivering fentanyl

NEW YORK – MAY 19: Singer Antonella Barba poses on the red carpet at the Cherry Lane Music Publishing’s 50th Anniversary celebration at Brooklyn Bowl in Brooklyn on May 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A New Jersey woman who once appeared on reality television shows “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Virginia and could face 10 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 32-year-old Antonella Barba pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute a synthetic opioid. She will be sentenced in November.

Court documents state a man named Justin Michael Isaac was traveling to Virginia for a delivery in 2018, but he was recorded on the phone saying he was sending someone else.

Police staked out a Norfolk stash house and arrested Barba with nearly 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of fentanyl. She told police she’d arrived that day from Los Angeles.

Isaac faces trial in August on similar charges.

Barba appeared on American Idol in 2007.

