Evidence seized from apartment of man charged with murder, dismemberment of parents can’t be used at trial

Joel Guy Jr. is accused of killing his parents at their Knox County home over Thanksgiving in 2016

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County judge has ruled evidence seized from the Louisiana apartment of a man accused of killing his parents and trying to destroy their bodies in their Knox County home cannot be used at trial.

Joel Guy, 30, is accused of stabbing his mother and father to death at their Knox County home, then dismembering them and dissolving their bodies in acid over the 2016 Thanksgiving weekend.

Evidence seized at Guy’s Louisiana apartment will not be admissible in the case, the judge ruled.

Guy’s defense team wanted to see some evidence suppressed.

Under the judge’s ruling, evidence seized at the Knox County scene of the crime on can still be used at trial, but the evidence seized at his Baton Rouge apartment cannot.

Guy Jr.’s trial is now set for September 28. It had previously been scheduled to start late February.

In 2017, 31-year-old Joel Guy Jr. was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of abuse of a corpse and one count of felony murder.