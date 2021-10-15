Events happening this weekend around the area

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – If you are looking for something to do this weekend, maybe you would enjoy one of these events.

Tipton Haynes “Stories from the Pumpkin Patch”

Location: Tipton Haynes Historic Site, 2620 S Roan St, Johnson City

Date and time: Saturday, Oct. 16, 3 – 8 p.m.

On Saturday Tipton Haynes Historic Site will be hosting “Stories from the Pumpkin Patch,” an event where storytellers will share old folklore and fables. Participants will also be able to enjoy food, crafts, hayrides and more. If you are looking for more spookiness then check out the site’s spooky ancient cave.

Kingsport Farmers Market Fall Festival

Location: Kingsport Farmers Market, 308 Clinchfield St, Kingsport

Date and time: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Kingsport Farmers Market will be home to the Fall Festival on Saturday. Attendees can enjoy live music and crafts as well as compete in a pumpkin carving contest. Judging for the carving contest will begin at 11 a.m.

Wine and Whiskey Festival

Location: Kingsport Farmers Market, 308 Clinchfield St, Kingsport

Date and time: Saturday, Oct. 16, 4 – 7 p.m.

Following the Kingsport Farmer’s Market Fall Fest will be the Wine and Whiskey festival. Attendees will be able to taste a selection of wines and whiskeys paired with food from local restaurants.

Old Jonesborough Cemetery “A Spot On The Hill”

Location: Near 233 Main Street and First Baptist Church

Date and time: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m. Also Oct. 22 and 23

Catch a play that showcases the history behind some of the tombstones in the Old Jonesborough Cemetery. Attendees will get the chance to hear stories from some of Jonesborough’s oldest residents. Visit the events Facebook page for more information by clicking here.