Event leaders hold out hope as large summer festival plans are in limbo

(WJHL)- Social distancing restrictions brought on by COVID-19 mean the future of events like Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Fun Fest, and Greeneville’s American Downtown are to be determined. While health leaders are urging continued social distancing, event leaders are still making arrangements and hoping for the best.

On Monday the Town of Greeneville announced 4th of July festivity planning for its 8th annual ‘American Downtown’ is still in motion.

“I called it a leap of faith. You know we’re just going to try to make sure we stay on board and keep this going,” said Greeneville Public Relations Manager Amy Rose.

‘American Downtown’

(image from Amy Rose)

Rose said if needed, the town is considering live-streaming some portions of the event, such as music performances. She believes a fireworks show can still safely happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to totally cancel everything,” Rose said. “Maybe this will be a time for everybody to get back together, and celebrate what’s good about America.”

Organizers for Bristol’s Rhythm and Roots Reunion are also hoping the show will go on in September. Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, said no artists have cancelled performances yet.

“We’re planning as if we’re going to have it, and we hope that things don’t change to where we have to cancel that,” Ross said.

‘Rhythm and Roots’

Ross said event organizers have been in conversation with Ballad Health and they may collaborate with Ballad’s Infection Prevention team for further safety planning.

Kingsport Fun Fest Director Lucy Fleming told News Channel 11 organizers plan to make a decision whether or not to hold the festival by May 1st. Fleming said the decision will come down to whether community members feel safe attending, as well as guidance from health officials.

Fun Fest

Dr. Stephen May of the Sullivan County Health Department says the science and data isn’t available yet to say if big summer events can happen.

“As far as large gatherings go, we’re still under the restriction of no more than 10 together, and those must be practicing social distancing,” said May.

These restrictions could change in the coming months. But May said holding large festivals could put communities at greater risk of experiencing a resurgence of the virus. May said now is not the time to ease up social distancing.

“What we have to protect ourselves from is a second resurgence of this virus. The bulk of the population is not immune at this time,” he said.

With the status of major events still unknown, Bristol Chamber CEO & President Beth Rhinehart said it isn’t yet possible to predict the economic impact of their cancellation.

“We hope that will not go as far as impacting a rescheduled BMS NASCAR race or the Rhythm and Roots festival in September,” she said.

Rhinehart said efforts to promote tourism and travel are currently on hold. But when restrictions are eased, the region can promote this again with safety at the forefront of marketing efforts.

“We’re in a place that’s very safe. It’s not been a hotspot in terms of COVID-19, and it’s drivable,” said Rhinehart. “That’s really our target market anyway, so it puts us in a really good place to be here waiting and ready for those folks to get back to travel and other safe activities.”