JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tipton Haynes State Historic Site provided the community with a chance to learn more about the failed State of Franklin on Saturday.

Reenactors from the Overmountain Men of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park taught attendees about the formation of the State of Franklin, late 1700s weaponry, and reenacted the battle that took place between neighbors.

“It’s our history. It’s our state’s history. Here again, it predates the state of Tennessee, so it lets us know and remember how we got to where we are today as a state,” said Wes Spurgeon, Co-Director at Tipton Haynes.

Participants were also able to watch a reenactment of the battle between Colonel John Tipton and John Sevier, as well as catch as a showing of ‘The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin’ documentary.