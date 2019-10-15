ETSU’s Reece Museum showcasing Johnson City’s 150th birthday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A celebration of Johnson City’s 150th birthday will showcase a series of pictures throughout the decades, depicting the growth of the downtown area.

Johnson City: Then and Now is an exhibit on display at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University.

Thanks to a partnership with the Archives of Appalachia, incredible photos reveal the history and growth of Downtown Johnson City.

“You can really kind of check out how tremendous growth our area has seen and we are seeing it right now, particularly with the Model Mill,” said Spenser Brenner, exhibit coordinator. “There is new out about John Sevier (Building) with what that is going to turn into so it’s happening as we speak.”

The display at the Reece Museum will remain open to the public until January 10, 2019.