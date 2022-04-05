JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health (COPH) was barely a blip on the higher ed landscape when it started 13 years ago — albeit a blip with hopes of much greater impact someday.

That day has come. One result is national prestige, with the COPH ranking in the top third of all public health colleges nationally in the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings.

Another is the work students like Allen Archer are doing in underserved communities around Appalachia and beyond. About to graduate with a bachelor’s in public health, Archer will head across State of Franklin Road and get a medical degree at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine.

When an Air Force stint is complete – the USAF is paying for his med school – Archer said he hopes to be both a practicing doctor and a teacher.

ETSU College of Public Health Student Allen Archer plans to serve in rural America after completing his medical degree. (ETSU Photo)

“I think I ultimately will end up in a rural area,” Allen said. “If you want to be an impactful clinician, an impactful educator, you go where you’re needed most. I think I will ultimately end up in a place that is rural and does lack some of that access and some of that health literacy.”

He’s gotten to work directly with faculty, including the college’s dean, Dr. Randy Wykoff, on high-level research projects — something far less common in many longer-established public health schools. He said merging the clinical training he’ll get at Quillen with what he called “the population perspective” will help him better serve whatever community he winds up in.

He plans to pair his medical degree with a master’s in some area of public health.

“Having that training from the College of Public Health, understanding the primary factors that impact community level and being able to marry that with clinical expertise and clinical intervention is really the top level of health care,” Archer said.

The trajectory of the COPH’s increasing impact and prestige is evident in the annual U.S. News and World Report rankings. The school’s ranking increased more in this year’s rankings than any other public health college in the country, from #82 to #63.

“When we were first accredited, we were one of only four schools whose score was so low we were unranked,” Dr. Wykoff told News Channel 11.

Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of the ETSU College of Public Health.

“So now in a decade to have grown to top third is really reassuring that we’re on the right track. I think we’re actually better than that, but I’ll take a top third ranking right now any day.”

Beyond its growing prestige in the areas of rural health, addiction science and women’s health, the only dean the school has ever had said he’s proud of the COPH’s impact on the region.

“Historically, Appalachia’s faced some of the greatest health challenges in the nation,” Wykoff said. “There’s probably no better place to have a school of public health than right here in the middle of Central Appalachia.”

Enrollment has more than doubled since 2008, growing an average of 7% a year. The school had 345 students in 2008. It had 923 when classes began in the fall of 2021, at every level from undergraduate to doctoral studies.

In the last eight years or so, the COPH has brought in about $30 million in outside funding, with sources ranging from the National Institutes of Health and other federal agencies to large private foundations and local sources.

The COPH houses several major research centers at ETSU, as well as undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs that enjoy a high rate of job placement and acceptance into graduate and professional programs.

Wykoff said his biggest reward, though, is seeing what current and former students are doing around the region and the country.

“They go out and they take jobs, they work for local health departments, state agencies. Of course, many go on to medical and professional school,” he said. “They’re making a difference that’s going to have an impact in this region for decades to come.”

Even before med school, Archer has work left to do tied to his undergraduate work. He’s worked with Wykoff and other faculty members on several research projects and said one involves looking at what he called COVID excess mortality.

“Looking beyond known COVID deaths and looking more at the overall impact of those deaths in our region,” he said.

Archer volunteered with ETSU Health’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics early on. He eventually became a paid staff member in an effort that reached more than 3,000 people in the community.

“That’s just one of several opportunities I’ve had to really engage directly with our community beyond theory and really directly apply my education.”

When he was serving in communities around the region, Archer said he learned just how real the disparities in health literacy are among some pockets within the region. He said learning where people are coming from was eye-opening.

“Meeting them in their space and understanding the challenges that they face in understanding vaccines and disease and viruses and being able to have those conversations in a safe, welcoming space will stay with me forever.

“That really has impacted why I want to pursue medicine in the first place.”