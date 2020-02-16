ETSU’s Bats Dismantles Toledo’s Pitching Staff

The Buccaneers 15-1 victory is the largest win for East Tennessee in an opening series since 1990

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee scored five runs in back-to-back innings to jump start the Buccaneers 15-1 victory over Toledo Saturday afternoon at Thomas Stadium.

The 14-run triumph was the largest win for East Tennessee in an opening series since 1990 when the Buccaneers took down Bluefield State 24-2 to open up the season.

Senior right fielder Jake Madole went 3-4 with three RBI’s, while senior infielder Noah Hill also tallied three RBI’s. Senior third baseman Jake Lyle, senior catcher Jackson Greer and senior shortstop Cade Gilbert each chalked up two RBI’s.

Junior infielder Danny O’Reilly drove in Tornadoes lone run.

The Buccaneers aim for their second-straight home-opening series sweep when these two teams square off on Sunday at 1 p.m.