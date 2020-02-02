ETSU Women Fall in Triple Overtime Thriller

Four Buccaneers score in double figures despite dropping to the Mocs 91-82

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four ETSU players scored 16 points or more in Saturday’s showdown with Chattanooga, but that wasn’t enough as the Buccaneers fell to the Mocs 91-82 in triple overtime at Brooks Gym.

Redshirt junior guard Micah Scheetz led the way with 20 points and seven assists. Sophomore forward Shynia Jackson chipped in 19 points and eight rebounds. Both sophomore guard Kaia Upton and sophomore forward E’Lease Stafford knocked in 16 points.

Chattanooga also featured four players that scored double digits with sophomore forward Eboni Williams controlling the floor with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Junior forward Bria Dial tallied 21 points.

The Buccaneers conference record moved to 2-5 with the loss and they look to snap their two-game losing streak when they host Western Carolina on Thursday.