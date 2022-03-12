JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students from all over gathered at East Tennessee State University on Saturday to take part in the Robot Drone League hosted by StreamWorks.

This year’s campaign called “DragonFly” was inspired by a National Aeronautics and Space Administration mission by the same name.

According to NASA’s website, mission DragonFly involves sending a rotorcraft to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon to explore the moon which NASA says is very similar to early Earth. DragonFly is expected to launch in 2026 and arrive in 2034.

During the event, local students faced off against other students from five other states in the challenge which included navigating their robots through an obstacle course that also contained science, technology, engineering and math questions that would ward extra points if answered correctly.

“We see anything from beginners that have never touched a drone or a robot to kids that are in their third year. That’s when things really start clicking. So it takes a little bit of time. It’s not easy. It takes mentorship and it also takes accountability on the kid’s part and they are learning that as well,” said StreamWorks Executive Director Dennis Courtney.

The sixth season of the robot Drone League will begin on May 1 with the theme being Bermuda Triangle. For more information on the league, you can visit the Steamworks website.